Here Are The Best Grubhub Delivery Deals For March Madness
For basketball fans, it's that time of year again: NCAA's March Madness. Predicting the brackets, bringing friends and family together, getting food freebies, kicking back and watching the games. What's so crazy about that?
As it turns out, the food might just be the maddest part of March Madness. Forget about going out to pick up pizza and hot wings — get them delivered when your guests start getting hungry. Oh, and score some sweet deals while you're at it! Who doesn't love saving some money?
Grubhub is offering exclusive deals for more than a dozen different restaurants through the end of the March Madness tournament. Whatever kind of food you need for watching the games, from ice cream to burgers to pretzels, there's some kind of deal right now. However, as certain offers are only available on specific days, be sure to check Grubhub's perks tab before you start ordering.
Free queso, hot dogs, nacho fries, and more
Arby's: Until April 3, you can get $5 off orders of $25 or more. Load up on curly fries.
Chick-fil-A: Until early April, you can get free delivery and a free mac n cheese with an order of $15 or more. Free cheesy goodness? Yes, please.
Checkers: Score a free 3-piece chicken tender with an order of $20 or more. This offer only runs through April 2.
On the Border: Ordering tacos or nachos for your viewing party? Get free queso when you spend $30 or more on a Grubhub order through April 5.
Sheetz: On orders of $15 or more, you can get free hot dogs. This hot deal ends early April.
Jack in the Box: If you want to order burgers, tacos, and milkshakes all from one place, you're in luck. Through April 4, you can get free delivery with an order of $20 or more.
Taco Bell: Prepare yourselves: Nacho fries are back — and you can get some for free with an order of $15 or more. This deal runs through April 13, so don't worry, you have time.
Offers for mad March Madness savings
Auntie Anne's: Through April 4, you can get $5 off an order of $20 or more.
Papa John's: Get $5 off an order of $30 or more until April 4.
Panera: When you spend $20 or more, get $3 off, through April 4.
White Castle: Hungry for sliders? Until April 4, get 20% off orders of $25 or more.
Dickey's BBQ Pit: Get $8 off orders of $30 or more through early April.
Häagen-Dazs: Need ice cream? Save $5 on an order of $20 or more. This deal runs through April 4.
Quiznos: Through April 4, save $3 on orders of $20 or more.
Wendy's: When you spend $15 or more, get Dave Singles for only $1. This deal is available until April 4.
Popeyes: Save $5 on orders of $20 or more. This offer is only available Thursday through Sunday until April 3.
Potbelly: Save $5 on orders of $20 or more on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through April 4.
Hooters: Through April 4, save $4 on orders of $20 or more.
Taco Bell: On orders of $20 or more, save $5. This deal runs through April 4.