Here Are The Best Grubhub Delivery Deals For March Madness

For basketball fans, it's that time of year again: NCAA's March Madness. Predicting the brackets, bringing friends and family together, getting food freebies, kicking back and watching the games. What's so crazy about that?

As it turns out, the food might just be the maddest part of March Madness. Forget about going out to pick up pizza and hot wings — get them delivered when your guests start getting hungry. Oh, and score some sweet deals while you're at it! Who doesn't love saving some money?

Grubhub is offering exclusive deals for more than a dozen different restaurants through the end of the March Madness tournament. Whatever kind of food you need for watching the games, from ice cream to burgers to pretzels, there's some kind of deal right now. However, as certain offers are only available on specific days, be sure to check Grubhub's perks tab before you start ordering.