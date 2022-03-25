McDonald's Lovers Won't Want To Miss These March Madness Deals
It's that time of year again, when all the fast food chains are competing for the best March Madness deals. Auntie Anne's, for example, is bringing back its Basketball Buckets of soft pretzel bites. MOD Pizza briefly ran a deal for a free pizza or salad after a purchase of three pizzas or salads. Pizza Hut brought back its Big Dinner boxes, which let basketball fans get two pizzas, breadsticks, and a side, all in one box. Wendy's was also providing free chicken biscuits through mid-March. If that wasn't enough, Krispy Kreme has an ongoing offer for a free donut if you show your March Madness bracket.
But perhaps the most exciting of all is McDonald's full-on roster of NCAA March Madness deals. On select dates running through the end of March into early April, you can score one of six different combo deals. We're definitely lovin' it, so let's take a look at the playbook.
Slam-dunk deal after slam-dunk deal
On March 22, McDonald's announced its March Madness lineup. The deals run from March 24 through April 4 and are available on the McDonald's app or DoorDash, depending on the offer. The first combo deal, available only on March 24, was for a 30-cent baked apple pie and McFlurry.
If you missed that one, don't worry, there are still five more. Until March 27, you can score a free Sausage McMuffin with egg and syrup on a DoorDash delivery of $20 or more (code MCMUFFIN). You can also get a free crispy chicken sandwich with sweet n' sour sauce on a DoorDash delivery of $20 or more (code BASKETBALL).
On March 27, you can order an 80-cent McChicken with spicy BBQ sauce through the chain's app. On April 2, you can get a 4-piece chicken nugget with honey for only 40 cents, also through the app. Finally, on April 4, you can get a $2 Big Mac with creamy ranch, again through the McDonald's app. Talk about some sweet deals!