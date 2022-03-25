McDonald's Lovers Won't Want To Miss These March Madness Deals

It's that time of year again, when all the fast food chains are competing for the best March Madness deals. Auntie Anne's, for example, is bringing back its Basketball Buckets of soft pretzel bites. MOD Pizza briefly ran a deal for a free pizza or salad after a purchase of three pizzas or salads. Pizza Hut brought back its Big Dinner boxes, which let basketball fans get two pizzas, breadsticks, and a side, all in one box. Wendy's was also providing free chicken biscuits through mid-March. If that wasn't enough, Krispy Kreme has an ongoing offer for a free donut if you show your March Madness bracket.

But perhaps the most exciting of all is McDonald's full-on roster of NCAA March Madness deals. On select dates running through the end of March into early April, you can score one of six different combo deals. We're definitely lovin' it, so let's take a look at the playbook.