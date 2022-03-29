Natasha Leggero On Rat In The Kitchen, Cooking, And Great Food Television - Exclusive Interview

Cooks of all shapes and sizes have found ways to purposely screw up meals over the years. According to Delish, some folks have taken aim at food thieves by lining cakes with peppercorns, replacing the creme in Oreos with toothpaste, and even finding ways to spike some particular dish with extra hot ghost peppers. While these incidents seem like they could get anyone to stop stealing your meals, any contestant on a cooking show might not dare to mess with their meal, especially when it has to get tasted by a top judge.

"Rat in the Kitchen" on TBS takes the very idea of a cooking competition and flips it on its head. During the show, a team of chefs must create a variety of dishes for hosts Natasha Leggero and Ludo Lefebvre, but one member of the team isn't what they appear to be. This "rat" has to sabotage the dishes over the course of the episode. At the end of the set of challenges, the team needs to figure out which member is the rat, and if they guess correctly, the group walks away with a bunch of cash. If they guess wrong, the rat gets to claim the whole cash prize.

The series, which premieres on March 31, features Leggero as a host ready to roast the shifting cast of contestants per episode. Mashed caught up with the comedian in an exclusive interview and learned exactly how "Rat in the Kitchen" went down.