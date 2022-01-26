Alton Brown Shares His Sabotage Secrets From Cutthroat Kitchen - Exclusive

While it's easy to get caught up in the chaos of every "Cutthroat Kitchen" episode, at the end of the day, the contestants still have to show off their skills and create a delicious dish to win the competition. And that's the part of the show Alton Brown likes to highlight. "The best sabotages are ones where you can actually see people think through the problem and see them cook through the problem." For that reason, Brown preferred sabotages that keep things simple, but super challenging. "I tended to like the really, really simple sabotages, like you can't use salt... if the sabotage is so complex or so daunting that that can't be done, then to me the resulting competition isn't really that exciting," he told Mashed, adding "I really want to see somebody use culinary knowledge to work out the problem, not just simply endure a hardship."

The process took a lot of time and effort, and challenges were tested multiple times to make sure they were possible (via Yahoo). Unsurprisingly, Brown admitted that there were several sabotages the producers tried to develop that just didn't work out, whether it was too difficult, expensive, or otherwise. "And some were just too big to make practical when it came down to building things," he added.

