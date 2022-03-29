Why Kitchen Equipment Is So Important To Alex Guarnaschelli

For years, celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli has given us a plethora of helpful cooking advice. It's not just ingredient and recipe suggestions — she's also warned us to not spend more than $15 dollars on a paring knife, and reminded us to never buy any kitchen tool that doesn't feel right in your own hand.

The latter suggestion stems from the "Chopped" judge's years of experience, which taught her that having an arsenal of kitchen equipment you can count on is one of the most valuable assets you can have at your side. "I have a favorite knife, and I have an old, tattered cookbook," she told the Village Voice.

Guarnaschelli's prized cooking possessions aren't just practical tools. They're also family heirlooms. "We always talk about how food and ingredients in dishes are connectors," she wrote on Twitter this week. "I always think kitchen equipment is another huge area. I have all my parents' things and I'm swimming in memories."

Several of Guarnaschelli's followers could relate, and shared stories of cherished cookware they received from loved ones. "Have so many kitchen things too, most special my great grandma's (born 1895) enameled baking pan in which she made all the things," wrote user @MsBunnyWatson. "Still makes the best macaroni pie."