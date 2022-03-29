Nearly 42% Said This Was Their Favorite Condiment To Use For Fish And Chips

Certain foods are associated with a particular region, culture, or country. From Caribbean jerk chicken to Key lime pie from Florida, some dishes have people picturing a locale almost as easily as they can remember that first bite. That same sentiment can be applied to fish and chips: Many people may easily imagine a nice English pub with a pint on the table when they taste the simple man's dish.

According to Historic UK, the quintessential British dish has a storied history. Although the exact origin is debated, it has been featured in famous literature from and is a staple throughout England. But, it is not just a dish of the commonwealth. Fish and chips have crossed the pond and can now be found all over the world. While it might be a common dish, not all versions are the same. From the batter and frying technique to the particular type of fish used, recipes for the best fish and chips vary in many ways. When it comes to the condiment served with the final plate, though, people generally agree that one sauce is supreme.