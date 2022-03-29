Nearly 42% Said This Was Their Favorite Condiment To Use For Fish And Chips
Certain foods are associated with a particular region, culture, or country. From Caribbean jerk chicken to Key lime pie from Florida, some dishes have people picturing a locale almost as easily as they can remember that first bite. That same sentiment can be applied to fish and chips: Many people may easily imagine a nice English pub with a pint on the table when they taste the simple man's dish.
According to Historic UK, the quintessential British dish has a storied history. Although the exact origin is debated, it has been featured in famous literature from and is a staple throughout England. But, it is not just a dish of the commonwealth. Fish and chips have crossed the pond and can now be found all over the world. While it might be a common dish, not all versions are the same. From the batter and frying technique to the particular type of fish used, recipes for the best fish and chips vary in many ways. When it comes to the condiment served with the final plate, though, people generally agree that one sauce is supreme.
People love traditional tartar sauce
Whether enjoyed as street food, pub food, or a popular choice during Lent, fish and chips is delightful in its simplicity. Still, many people are rather particular regarding the condiment served with the famous dish. Although some people might think that everything — especially fried potatoes — goes with ketchup and mayonnaise, a recent Mashed survey showed that 42% of respondents pick one traditional fish and chips condiment over all others: According to 598 U.S.-based respondents, the top choice is tartar sauce. Originally a French sauce, Taste of Home explains, this combination of mayonnaise, pickles, capers, and other herbs and seasonings goes particularly well with fried fish.
While tartar sauce might be tops, other condiments are welcome on the table, too. The survey also found traditional malt vinegar (22%), as well as less conventional ketchup (21%) and hot sauce (16%), to be popular choices. Although these four sauces are quite different, it seems that fish and chips is just as much about the dip as it is the lightly crisp texture of the fried fish and potatoes. Notably, though, each of these sauces has bright, acid-forward flavors — a must to help cut the richness of all that oil.