Marc Murphy Trades Chopped For Volunteering At The World Central Kitchen - Exclusive Interview

What happens after you get to work?

I get there and usually I jump right in. The chefs that are there earlier get there around 6:00 because we have to get food out the door by 8:30 for the first run. The stews are all ... Everything's pretty much prepped the night before. We get everything ready so they all [have] to be reheated. Sometimes we need to have broths made because if it's cold, they want hot broth at the border because it's cold and they want to keep warm. They're standing in line for hours.

We then have managers at each post. There's a couple [of] different border crossings, there's train stations. There's also some refugee transfer centers, where people are actually living, some longer-term, some are there for a night or two. They're basically old malls [where] they've put these cots everywhere, and [there are] no more stores.

We cook all day. We have these huge cauldrons that we cook in, we can do stews for about 1,500 people in each one of them. We also have these steam ovens that steam and roast, so we try to roast a lot of the meats in there first to break them down, and then chop them up and cut them up and then make the stews.

We're trying to keep pretty consistent with flavors from here. We're using beets, we're using horseradish, we're trying to go with their pallet. Nothing too spicy. They don't eat much spice out here, it seems. Oddly enough, I went to the store and I was questioning because I can't find vinegar. Vinegar is something that they don't seem to use much in Poland.

Then I drive home, and then sometimes I'm doing things like this [talking to the press]. Then I'll cook myself a little dinner, and have a couple glasses of wine, and do it all over again the next day.

Can you take me on a tour of the kitchen, in your mind? What are your most important tools? What's the layout? What's different about this that we might not imagine?

When World Central Kitchen found this — it's basically a big warehouse space. I think it was supposed to be a winery that never happened because of COVID. They got this space. It's basically a large warehouse with a huge garage door — two of them, one on one side and one on the front. You walk in the front, this is where the loading happens. The trucks that deliver the food back up, and there's a person there, a logistics person, that's getting orders. They want 1,500 meals of [this], they want 500 meals of [that]. Then we do it three or four, sometimes five times a day, the deliveries go out. Some of the deliveries will take a long time, because one of the border crossings we're supplying is two hours north, so we have to drive it up there.