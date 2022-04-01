The Strange Case Of The Unwanted Uber Eats Deliveries

As far as phone push notifications go, there's not much that compares to the joy of the Uber Eats alert that your food has arrived. Chances are you've been waiting with anticipation, watching the tiny car on your screen go to the restaurant and then slowly make its way to your house.

Food delivery has become omnipresent at this point, with the industry's market revenue increasing by over 200% since 2017 (via Business of Apps). Although the pandemic can be largely credited for this boom, as the U.S. begins to recover, food delivery is still projected to grow consistently through 2025. ABC News reports that a 2021 survey by the National Restaurant Association found that 60% of adults in the U.S. say they use food delivery services more now than they did before the pandemic. Consumers are all aboard the food delivery train — except for when multiple orders are dropped off at their house without having ordered them.

This is what's happening to the neighbor of a Redditor who posted about the issue, and with 2,500 comments, the community has a lot to say about it.