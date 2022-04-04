Why Fans Waited In Line For Hours To Order At A New Popeyes

When Popeyes first came out with its crispy chicken sandwich in 2019, it was so popular it started what we now know as the Fast Food Chicken Sandwich Wars. In the U.S., people would wait in line for the chicken sandwiches for hours, and sometimes the crowds got so rowdy, they even became violent. But some folks claim that the chain's Louisiana-style fried chicken is totally worth waiting for. Even recently, a new group of hungry diners got the chance to enjoy Popeyes chicken, but once again the crowds resulted in long lines.

The reason though wasn't for a new menu item or anything of that nature. It was simply that a group of Canadians were eager to try the popular menu items at the very first Popeyes location to hit the Canadian Atlantic region (via Audacy). Though there are more than 200 Popeyes locations throughout the country, the Eastern provinces have been lacking until now. The chain plans on opening up 20 more locations in the region, per the Audacy article, and those stores should take what happened at this first location in Bedford, Nova Scotia as a warning for what may come.