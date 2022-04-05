Blimpie's New Chicken Subs Come With A Kick
While some people might be drawn to eat fresh refresh, Blimpie, America's Sub Shop, has thrown down two new chicken subs that the press release promises are bursting with bold flavor. You might have thought that the chicken sandwich wars have subsided, but Blimpie attempts to take a win with a focus on the heat and the sweet to give you a new craveable hoagie.
Building on the brand's "Bigger. Better. Blimpie." tagline, each sub or hoagie harkens back to the original foundation of the brand in 1964. What grew from a simple shop in New Jersey has become synonymous with a better way of making a classic sub sandwich. As seen on a celebratory Instagram post, fans love everything from the oil and vinegar dressing to the crispy chicken and pillowy bread. With 58 years of doing sandwiches the bigger way, Blimpie captures that neighborhood deli concept with an added side of convenience.
Which new Blimpie's chicken sub has the bolder flavor?
As chicken continues to be part of the quick-service restaurant conversation, Blimpie takes note by adding two new subs with flavors that epitomize the bigger and better mantra. They are Sweet BBQ Chicken and Nashville Hot Chicken.
According to a company press release, the Sweet BBQ Chicken features roasted chicken breast with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce. Given that Sweet Baby Ray's is a highly popular BBQ sauce, it has a built-in audience. Adding cheddar cheese, spinach, and red onions, this sub contains a variety of textures and flavors.
While the barbecue sandwich is tangy, the Nashville Hot Chicken sub brings the heat. Featuring a Nashville hot sauce that's pungent and vinegar forward, this sub is not for the spice adverse. Even with Swiss cheese, coleslaw, pickles, and ranch dressing helping tame the flames, it's a bold flavor. Although other quick-service sandwich chains offer Buffalo-style sandwiches, this version captures Blimpie's concept of bigger and better.
If either, or both of these new subs sound appealing, you can get them at your local Blimpie from now through July 4, 2022.