Blimpie's New Chicken Subs Come With A Kick

As chicken continues to be part of the quick-service restaurant conversation, Blimpie takes note by adding two new subs with flavors that epitomize the bigger and better mantra. They are Sweet BBQ Chicken and Nashville Hot Chicken.

According to a company press release, the Sweet BBQ Chicken features roasted chicken breast with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce. Given that Sweet Baby Ray's is a highly popular BBQ sauce, it has a built-in audience. Adding cheddar cheese, spinach, and red onions, this sub contains a variety of textures and flavors.

While the barbecue sandwich is tangy, the Nashville Hot Chicken sub brings the heat. Featuring a Nashville hot sauce that's pungent and vinegar forward, this sub is not for the spice adverse. Even with Swiss cheese, coleslaw, pickles, and ranch dressing helping tame the flames, it's a bold flavor. Although other quick-service sandwich chains offer Buffalo-style sandwiches, this version captures Blimpie's concept of bigger and better.

If either, or both of these new subs sound appealing, you can get them at your local Blimpie from now through July 4, 2022.