Tim Hortons' New Easter Item Is A Donut Lover's Dream
Canadians know that there is no better way to start the day than with a donut and a "double-double" (coffee with two creams and two sugars) from Tim Hortons. Some Americans may not be as familiar, because although Canada's largest restaurant chain has more than 600 locations in the U.S., they are concentrated in states that border our northern neighbor (like Michigan, New York, and Ohio). The chain has come a long way from when it first opened in Hamilton, Ontario, in 1964 as a coffee and donut shop, since expanding its menu to include savory breakfast items, sandwiches, soups, and snacks.
In recent years, however, Tim Hortons has been struggling to stay relevant, having lost its reputation as Canada's coolest coffee shop. Last year, it tried to address slowed business by collaborating with Justin Bieber on three new Timbits flavors — and it worked. The international pop star's "Timbiebs" donut holes helped the company gain a 10% increase in sales in the last quarter of 2021 and more social media attention than it had seen in years, reports Insider. Now that Tim Hortons has gotten back some momentum, the chain is hoping to keep it going with exciting seasonal treats, like its latest flavor release for Easter.
This Easter donut is decorated with chocolate eggs
Tim Hortons has teamed up with Hershey's to create a pastel-colored donut just in time for Easter. In Canada, the limited-edition Easter Nest Dream Donut is available through April 17, the brand announced on Instagram. The treat has a slightly different name — the Hershey's Candy Coated Eggs Dream Donut — in the U.S., where it will be served at Timmies locations nationwide until the same date, Chew Boom reports. The Dream Donut comes decorated with white fondant, colorful chocolate eggs, and a pink frosting rosette in the middle. It's filled with venetian cream, the same thick vanilla custard found in Tim Hortons' beloved Boston cream donut.
The Canadian version, meanwhile, is similar — but instead of being filled, it's a traditionally shaped donut that is decorated to look like a nest, with the chocolate eggs nestled in the center, resting on white fondant, and coated in pastel sprinkles for a final springtime touch, per Canadify. Thanks to these donuts, sugar fans can enjoy chocolate eggs this Easter without having to hunt for them.