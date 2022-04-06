Tim Hortons' New Easter Item Is A Donut Lover's Dream

Canadians know that there is no better way to start the day than with a donut and a "double-double" (coffee with two creams and two sugars) from Tim Hortons. Some Americans may not be as familiar, because although Canada's largest restaurant chain has more than 600 locations in the U.S., they are concentrated in states that border our northern neighbor (like Michigan, New York, and Ohio). The chain has come a long way from when it first opened in Hamilton, Ontario, in 1964 as a coffee and donut shop, since expanding its menu to include savory breakfast items, sandwiches, soups, and snacks.

In recent years, however, Tim Hortons has been struggling to stay relevant, having lost its reputation as Canada's coolest coffee shop. Last year, it tried to address slowed business by collaborating with Justin Bieber on three new Timbits flavors — and it worked. The international pop star's "Timbiebs" donut holes helped the company gain a 10% increase in sales in the last quarter of 2021 and more social media attention than it had seen in years, reports Insider. Now that Tim Hortons has gotten back some momentum, the chain is hoping to keep it going with exciting seasonal treats, like its latest flavor release for Easter.