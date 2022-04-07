The Hardest Thing Marc Murphy Has Experienced While Preparing Food For Ukrainian Refugees - Exclusive

There are uplifting parts to "Chopped" judge Marc Murphy's days, volunteering with World Central Kitchen in Poland. "One of the most beautiful things is actually seeing the humanity of other people that come and help," Murphy told Mashed in an exclusive interview. "Some of these other chefs that are working with me, that are donating their time, and paying their way over here and getting a place to stay like myself. They drop everything and come and help people. It's pretty amazing that we have people like that out there."

Murphy has been cooking meals for Ukrainian refugees for a little under a month. Each "cauldron" that World Central Kitchen uses can make enough stew for 1,500 people. "We're using beets, we're using horseradish, we're trying to go with [the refugees'] pallet," Murphy told Mashed. Not long ago, he and his fellow volunteers started making sandwiches, which are more practical for refugees on the move, getting on busses to anywhere they have family, friends, or acquaintances.

Every day is a 12-hour-long guessing game. At World Central Kitchen in Poland, there's really no telling how many meals you'll need, or where and when you'll need them each day. "The numbers are changing all the time. Sometimes, the borders are busy [and] we need 1,500 meals," Murphy says. "[Or if] the border's not very busy today, we only need 400 meals. We want to be able to be ready at a moment's notice. Even boiling water for 1,500 people, there's no moment's notice for that. It takes a while."

That's not the hardest part of the job.