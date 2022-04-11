DiGiorno's Latest Line Of Pizzas Is Inspired By Breakfast Staples

Cronuts, Croissushi, Croissan'Wiches, tacros - the croissant hype might have gotten a touch out of hand over the last few years. Although when the frozen pizza brand DiGiorno decided in 2020 that it, too, would jump on the croissant-everything wagon by releasing a line of pies with a croissant crust (via People), some consumers greeted it with wide-open arms. "The new (ish) Croissant Crust Digiorno pizza is the greatest oven pizza to ever exist," declared thrilled user super_hitops on Reddit. "I am a pizza [connoisseur] and while the meats aren't perfection like everything digiorno, the crust is better than any style I've ever had, save donato's cracker crust," claimed another.

The crust, inspired by the butter-filled flakiness of a croissant, was found by super_hitops to come out perfectly even when baked for a little too long, and with just the right amount of melty cheese at that. In a different Reddit thread, someone found that even though the croissant crust "in absolutely no way resembles the taste or texture of a croissant," it's still lighter than the usual pizza dough.

Safe to say, some people thought DiGiorno was on to something here. People magazine at the time even embraced an Instagram user's suggestion to offer a breakfast-inspired croissant crust pizza. And, lo and behold, DiGiorno did, too! Two years later, the brand has added more options to its croissant crust line, and this time, they are all inspired by breakfast staples (via Brand Eating)!