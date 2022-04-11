Instagram Is Loving Bobby Flay's Birthday Shoutout For Sunny Anderson
There are about 20 million people celebrating their birthday on any given day, and if you're one of the many that marked another trip around the sun on Saturday, April 9, you may be excited to know that you did so in good — and famous — company. According to Cleveland.com, a number of celebs blew out their birthday candles over the weekend, including actor Kristen Stewart and rapper Lil Nas X, as well as Food Network star Sunny Anderson, who turned the big 4-7 this year.
As is often the case with birthdays in this day and age, Anderson was the recipient of a number of social media shoutouts from fans and friends on her special day. Among those sending well wishes to the co-host of Food Network's "The Kitchen" was longtime pal Bobby Flay, who dedicated a permanent spot on his Instagram grid to the birthday girl. "Happy Birthday weekend to the person that shakes the rafters of the Beat BF arena like no other," the Iron Chef captioned the post. The carousel of four photos kicked off with an adorable shot of Flay "proposing" to Anderson during one of the many episodes of "Beat Bobby Flay" that she has judged. "When Sunny's in the house the energy is 11 out of 10!" he added. How sweet!
Fans are loving the latest display of Bobby Flay and Sunny Anderson's friendship
The love between Bobby Flay and Sunny Anderson is well documented on the internet, with Anderson often taking to her Instagram page to both celebrate and poke fun at her pal. This weekend, however, it was Flay who curated an Instagram post for the "Spring Baking Championship: Easter" host in honor of her 47th birthday, and to say that fans are loving the latest installment of their friendship would be an understatement.
The Iron Chef's birthday shoutout for Anderson has amassed more than 31,000 likes as of this writing, as well as hundreds of comments, including one penned by Flay's cat, Nacho. "Happy birthday @sunnyanderson," the feline wrote. "And many more!" added fellow Food Network star Jet Tila, while Nyesha Arrington commented, "awwwww." Fans also gushed over the latest social media display of Flay and Anderson's friendship. "Awwww.....I love this shoutout to your bestie," one person wrote. "I absolutely love you two.....I think the friendship and respect is real between you two...," commented another fan. Even Anderson found time to respond to the Instagram shoutout amid her birthday festivities this weekend. "I Luh you BOBBAAAAAY!!!" she said in a pinned comment that has received nearly 400 likes on its own.