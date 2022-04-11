Instagram Is Loving Bobby Flay's Birthday Shoutout For Sunny Anderson

There are about 20 million people celebrating their birthday on any given day, and if you're one of the many that marked another trip around the sun on Saturday, April 9, you may be excited to know that you did so in good — and famous — company. According to Cleveland.com, a number of celebs blew out their birthday candles over the weekend, including actor Kristen Stewart and rapper Lil Nas X, as well as Food Network star Sunny Anderson, who turned the big 4-7 this year.

As is often the case with birthdays in this day and age, Anderson was the recipient of a number of social media shoutouts from fans and friends on her special day. Among those sending well wishes to the co-host of Food Network's "The Kitchen" was longtime pal Bobby Flay, who dedicated a permanent spot on his Instagram grid to the birthday girl. "Happy Birthday weekend to the person that shakes the rafters of the Beat BF arena like no other," the Iron Chef captioned the post. The carousel of four photos kicked off with an adorable shot of Flay "proposing" to Anderson during one of the many episodes of "Beat Bobby Flay" that she has judged. "When Sunny's in the house the energy is 11 out of 10!" he added. How sweet!