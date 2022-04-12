Doritos Just Dropped A New Collab For 4/20

If there's one thing that goes together, it's stoners and junk food. Maybe it's the usual case of the "munchies" or perhaps food just flat-out tastes better when you're high, but either way, there's no denying a correlation between smoking marijuana and getting a craving for some cheap fast food. Did Harold and Kumar not brave the perils of New Jersey to get their hands on some White Castle?

While you may assume that the pairing of stoners and fast-food is nothing more than a stereotype found in early 2000's comedy films, nowadays some fast food companies are cashing in on 4/20, that marijuana-related "holiday", to cater to some of their more "high-minded" customers. For example, California-based hamburger chain Fatburger recently announced a collaboration with cannabis store Wonderbrett to release THC gummies and cartridges flavored like the chain's strawberry milkshakes.

But sometimes, no matter how strong your munchies are, you're not in the mood to go out and get a burger. Instead, you want to just stay home and tear into a bag of Doritos. Fortunately for you, the chip brand is also joining in on the high times with a surprising collaboration to make sure you can tune in and drop out in style.