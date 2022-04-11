Fatburger Just Dropped A New Deal For 4/20

Fatburger is getting in on the hype surrounding 4/20 with some deals that Cheech and Chong of "Up in Smoke'' fame would surely appreciate — as may anyone on a budget. On April 20, customers will be able to get an OG Fatburger for $4.20, per Foodbeast. Meanwhile, for the entire month, those ordering Fatburger online will receive free delivery on all tickets of $20 or more. Some restrictions may apply, according to Fatburger, and the freebie is not valid on orders placed with third-party delivery apps.

Those who partake in marijuana in Los Angeles will also be able to find Fatburger's strawberry milkshake in THC form. The burger chain worked with cannabis store and fellow California brand Wonderbrett to create limited-edition bud, live resin cartridges, and gummies inspired by the sweet treat. These will be available at Wonderbrett on 4/20 only.

For those not up on the cultural lore surrounding 4/20, a group of teenagers growing up in California in the 1970s would meet at 4:20 p.m. each week to conduct a search for a pot plant rumored to be growing in a forest near their school, explains Newsweek. Little did they know that 4/20 would become a lasting buzzword for pot smoking — and blossom into an unofficial holiday for those living the high life.