Instagram Has The Feels For Ree Drummond's Proud-Mama Moment

Ree Drummond seems to be everywhere we look these days. She hosts her own show, "The Pioneer Woman," and she's also a judge and guest on several other Food Network shows, including "The Christmas Cookie Challenge." But that's not all Drummond has time for. She also frequently shares her adventures to social media, many of which involve her five kids. But a recent picture of one child in particular (who's not so little anymore, it turns out) had fans all up in their feels.

Drummond posted a picture on Instagram of herself with her son Bryce, who was wearing a football uniform. According to the location tag on the picture, they were at Apogee Stadium, which is the home of Mean Green football at the University of North Texas. That's where Bryce attends college — and where he plays as a linebacker for the team (via Mean Green Sports). "I drove to Texas to see Bryce today! Then I drove home," Drummond said in her caption. According to Google Maps, it's a more than 4.5 hour drive to get to the school from Pawhuska, Oklahoma, which is a pretty big time commitment when you're as busy as Drummond. But that dedication to her family is what fans seemed to love about her post.