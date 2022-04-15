How To Make Matzo Ball Soup To Perfection, According To Andrew Zimmern

Many Jewish Americans — this writer included — will tell you that the best matzo ball soup in the world is made by their mother (or someone else in their family). Like most comfort foods, the dish's simple ingredients make way for a host of possible adaptations, which is why you'd be hard-pressed to find two bowls of matzo ball soup that are completely alike. While one family may prefer large, airy matzo balls surrounded by tender vegetables and topped with a mountain of dill, other households might be used to smaller, denser matzo balls that sink to the bottom of a schmaltz-enriched chicken broth that's strewn with greens. Likewise, the instructions on a box of Manischewitz matzo meal might suffice for some, while others might get fancy by adding seltzer to the mix, which yields "floaters with substance," according to Serious Eats.

Whatever the case, matzo ball soup in all its glorious multitudes is sure to grace countless Seder tables this Passover, which commences tonight at sundown. Celebrity chef and TV host Andrew Zimmern is one of those people who swears by his grandmother's recipe, and he took to Twitter this morning to share his family secret.