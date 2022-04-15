Mochi Lovers Need To Know About This Frozen Greek Yogurt Treat
There are a lot of ways to eat ice cream: in a cone, in a cup, in a milkshake, in a sundae smothered in hot fudge sauce with a cherry on top... But one of the trendiest ways to enjoy a frozen treat these days is mochi ice cream. A traditional Japanese dessert, mochi is essentially a glutinous rice cake that's filled with a sweet center, like ice cream (via All Recipes). It can come in any number of flavors and is often dyed with food coloring (or even matcha) to turn the tiny spheres into pretty pastel delicacies.
While you can make your own mochi at home if you're feeling adventurous, you can also find it pre-made in the frozen aisle at almost any major grocery store in the United States, from brands like My/Mochi, Trader Joe's, and Sweety. However, it's typically been made with regular ice cream — until now. Yasso, a popular frozen Greek yogurt dessert brand, recently came out with its own line of mochi (via PR Newswire). Here's what you need to know about the treat, including where you can buy it for yourself.
Yasso mochi comes in four flavors
Yasso has a reputation for making better-for-you frozen desserts from Greek yogurt, including pints of ice cream and ice cream bars. The new Yasso mochi is made in the same vein, with just 80 calories per mochi. Plus, you get all the active cultures that come in Greek yogurt, which can be good for your digestion. The gluten-free, rice dough-wrapped ice cream bites also don't contain any artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols. Currently, Yasso mochi is available in four flavors: chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and mango. According to a press release from Yasso, you can find the mochi at select grocery retailers nationwide or order directly from the brand online.
Some people have already tried the new treats and have given them positive reviews. "Creamy, fluffy and melt-in-your mouth delicious," Instagrammer @threesnackateers wrote, adding that they'll "blow your mind." The post was a paid promo for Yasso, however, so take these claims with a grain of salt. Want to experience this unique dessert for yourself? The Yasso mochi comes in packs of six with a suggested retail price of $5.49 per box.