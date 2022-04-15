Mochi Lovers Need To Know About This Frozen Greek Yogurt Treat

There are a lot of ways to eat ice cream: in a cone, in a cup, in a milkshake, in a sundae smothered in hot fudge sauce with a cherry on top... But one of the trendiest ways to enjoy a frozen treat these days is mochi ice cream. A traditional Japanese dessert, mochi is essentially a glutinous rice cake that's filled with a sweet center, like ice cream (via All Recipes). It can come in any number of flavors and is often dyed with food coloring (or even matcha) to turn the tiny spheres into pretty pastel delicacies.

While you can make your own mochi at home if you're feeling adventurous, you can also find it pre-made in the frozen aisle at almost any major grocery store in the United States, from brands like My/Mochi, Trader Joe's, and Sweety. However, it's typically been made with regular ice cream — until now. Yasso, a popular frozen Greek yogurt dessert brand, recently came out with its own line of mochi (via PR Newswire). Here's what you need to know about the treat, including where you can buy it for yourself.