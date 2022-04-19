The One Fast Food Item That Makes Cody Candelario Geek Out - Exclusive

The McDonald's Double Cheeseburger holds a special place in Cody Candelario's heart for three surprisingly insightful reasons. Behold Exhibit A: the onions. "It seems like their onions that they put on their burger are almost free from moisture," Candelario explained to Mashed. "They're not dehydrated — and they're not salted or anything like that — but they are dried off ... to the point where they're basically texture."

Exhibit B is equally as important to the burger's success. "Their pickles are dried off too, which I find really smart. You're not adding any excess moisture, which you want to limit as much as you can," Candelario detailed. "Because a beef patty is going to sweat like crazy. [You want] to keep that bun from going soggy, whether you're using potato starch, or otherwise, it's not ideal."

Last, but not least, Candelario would invite you to bask in Exhibit C: the double cheeseburger's "bite-depth." Bite depth, should you not have meticulously studied a burger as Candelario clearly has, is "how [much effort] it is to take a bite [of the burger]." Needless to say, in the "Hell's Kitchen's" contestant's judgment, the McDonald's Double Cheeseburger is "a really perfect handheld [experience]."

Candelario is putting his studies in the science of a burger-making to good use. Cody and @lolo_overland are currently hard at work on their newest show, @theefoodtruck, for which Candelario tells Mashed he is working on a "Smashburger pop-up." Follow all of their Instagram profiles for updates on this and other upcoming projects.