Cody Candelario Talks Mental Health, Gordon Ramsay, And His New Shows - Exclusive Interview

How has getting so far on "Hell's Kitchen" affected what you're doing right now? Your social media following shot up during the show. What's this been like for you?

That's been interesting. Right before the show came out, I had been consulting on a dream project. I was working on a resort concept in Aspen, one of the biggest developments there. We were starting to do write-ups in Forbes, in the Wall Street Journal, in The New York Times and starting to get a lot of big eyes. I hired a team. I designed a kitchen that was built and we created all sorts of standards and practices ... I really ironed out this project, and then COVID hit. It was a year — after the amount of time we put into developing it — it was a year of struggle and trying to get it up. Eventually, the investors ... and the rest of the team came to the consensus.

[We thought], "We don't know if we're going to open," so we had to vault that idea. It never came to light. That was a month before the show was going to come out, and I was sad. I was like, "My little restaurant baby is not going to [happen]." [Then] I was like, "All right, I'm going to have all this momentum." I was thinking of it like wind and sails and that kind of situation, that metaphorical situation. I was like, "All right, everything that I had in terms of momentum with the resort, my sales [being] able to pick up that wind are no longer there. What can I make the most of in terms of all of the amount of eyeballs, they're going to try to find me and search me, [etc.]?"

I gravitated toward social media. I was like, "I see that this is a relevant business, and this is where business structure is kind of evolving to." I enjoy education and information [giving] and making ... the right kinds of TV shows and stuff like that ... I took a day and I cried like crazy, because when I was like, "My baby." Then, the next day I was like, "All right, maybe a media company."

That's when I was like, "I want to put the root systems into that." That's what the show has done for me ... I knew there was going to be a lot of people that wanted to know who I was or to follow more about me or to see like, "That dude is funny," or "I hate that guy," or whatever. To create a business around that, to create a set of sails and a place to ... use that wind source to push me in a forward momentum that wasn't a business that I was working in prior [is] what I've been doing with social media.