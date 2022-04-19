Why McDonald's And Burger King Are Being Sued For Misrepresentation

Whether it's a Big Mac, Whopper, or some french fries, certain fast food items are familiar enough to be recognized just about anywhere in the world. But if you ask some people, the packaging these foods come in needs to be tossed in the trash. As Nation's Restaurant News reported, both McDonald's and Burger King have several pending lawsuits that allege "misrepresentation and false advertising for claiming the food they serve is safe." The claim arises from a Consumer Reports study that discovered a lot of fast food packaging contains PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances); the lawsuits allege major fast food corporations are purposefully misleading consumers by using this type of packaging.

According to Consumer Reports, PFAS are "forever chemicals." Present in various types of food packaging, these components help with durability, but have been linked to various health problems. Although some quick service restaurants and food brands are seeking to remove PFAS-type packaging, the current lawsuits allege that the corporations are intentionally misleading consumers through their current use of the various wrappers, bags, and other items. While the lawsuits do mention the health impact of PFAS, the claim focuses on the business practices, which can be easier to prove in court.