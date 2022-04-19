Everything You Need To Know About Panera's New Unlimited Sip Club

This new and improved self-serve beverage subscription will now include a total of 26 beverages all for one monthly subscription price of $10.99. Customers can register online or through the mobile app to receive unlimited drinks every two hours as well as unlimited refills in-store. Members of the Unlimited Sip Club can purchase hot and iced coffee, as well as hot and iced tea, lemonade, all fountain drinks, and their brand new Charged Lemonades. These lemonades, which get their caffeine kick from plant-based sources like guarana and green coffee extract, are available in three different refreshing, fruity flavors: Strawberry Lemon Mint, Fuji Apple Cranberry, and Mango Yuzu Citrus (via Chew Boom).

Panera has already started generating some buzz about their newly inclusive Unlimited Sip Club on social media, and it seems that plenty of fans are excited about the news. "Eee! As a huge fan of the agave lemonade, THANK YOU FOR THIS!" one person raved on Instagram, while another celebrated "Yes!! I am so excited for this!" And that is not the only good news Panera has for their customers. The chain has also announced that any interested customers who sign up for the Unlimited Sip Club from now until May 6th will receive a free subscription through July 4, so fans who want to savor these drinks and save money might want to sign up sooner rather than later, per PR Newswire.