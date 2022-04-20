The Stephen King Recipe José Andrés Is Calling 'A Horror Movie'

José Andrés isn't exactly having an easy time of it. Per his Twitter account, Andrés has been traveling across war-torn Ukraine to lend support for his World Central Kitchen initiative, which was hit by an airstrike. The chef has been getting close to the front lines because, as he put it (via Twitter), ""We need to make sure that we are next to these men, women and children because one day it can be us in another country."

Still, he managed to take time out to troll master novelist Stephen King, who had gone on social media to offer a cooking tip involving a piece of salmon, saying: "Dinner: Get a nice salmon filet at the supermarket, not too big. Put some olive oil and lemon juice on it. Wrap it in damp paper towels. Nuke it in the microwave for 3 minutes or so. Eat it. Maybe add a salad."

If King had planned to distract Andrés from the horrors he's undoubtedly been seeing on the ground, he succeeded. Andrés shared King's tweet along with a comment of his own, as he said: "This is a horror movie! eat it raw, eat it plancha, eat it fry.....but 3 minutes on the microwave is like the twilight zone! do 1 minute at the time if you use microwave, in and out in and out....and undercooked better! Let the waves heat the water molecules enough to be warm!" with a horrified emoji along with several LOL emojis.