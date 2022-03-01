José Andrés Shared A Harrowing Scene From The Ukraine Border

Chef José Andrés has an almost superhuman ability to reach disaster zones. On February 24, Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. Within a day, Andrés was already tweeting that he and World Central Kitchen, the non-profit that provides meals for victims of natural disasters and now war, would soon land in Poland. Since then, they have set up on the Polish-Ukrainian border and the one between Ukraine and Romania to help feed refugees emigrating from the country.

"What you will see is that people won't stop arriving," he described in a video shared on February 27. "People are cold. Families are cold. They carry with them whatever they can bring." Amid a continuous flow of refugees, the chef saw children in "freezing" temperatures. "I don't know how people make it," he remarked. Andrés proceeded to explain how World Central Kitchen was organizing restaurants in Ukraine and on the other side of the country's borders to feed those fleeing. Then, they will turn their attention to getting the refugees to shelters. "Once peace is reached," the group will enter Ukraine to run community kitchens so when refugees return, they can have a somewhat smoother transition back into their homes. "It's amazing but one neighborhood at a time – one restaurant at a time – you can take care of everyone," he concluded. "It's doable."