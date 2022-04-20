30% Would Most Want To Eat At This Famous Celebrity's Restaurant
It's no news to cooking show fans that some of TV's most famous chefs have their own restaurants, from Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen to Bobby Flay's Bobby's Burger Palace. But many celebrities outside of the culinary world have also added restaurateur to their resumes, giving fans the unique chance to dine like their favorite stars. Celeb-backed eateries have popped up all over the country, reflecting a variety of tastes and cultures. Eminem opened Mom's Spaghetti in Detroit, inspired by his famous song lyric. Ludacris runs Chicken + Beer in Atlanta, which serves up exactly what the name suggests. Channing Tatum's Saints and Sinners spot in New Orleans donates many of its profits to charity.
Of all the celebrity restaurants you can visit, some are better than others, whether it be because of the menu, service, atmosphere, or a combination of factors. To find out which star-powered spot people most want to dine at, Mashed polled 594 people in the United States about their dream spot — and there was one celeb-owned restaurant that nearly a third of people agreed would top their foodie bucket list.
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Table is a hot destination
According to Mashed's poll results, Magnolia Table, which is owned and run by famous DIYers Chip and Joanna Gaines, is the celebrity restaurant that most people want to eat at. It received more than 30% of the votes, making it the number-one pick by far. The former HGTV "Fixer Upper" stars opened the eatery in Waco, Texas, in 2018. It's decorated in the Gaines' signature farmhouse-chic style and features a menu full of homestyle favorites, like Jo's buttermilk biscuits, strawberry shortcake pancakes, and sweet tea. It's received rave reviews from past diners. A writer at Insider gave it very high praise, saying, "Practically everything I ate at Magnolia Table was out-of-this-world delicious and could rival any high-priced brunch in New York City. The food, decor, ambiance, and service are all top-notch."
Where did other celebrity-owned restaurants fall in the poll results? Robert DeNiro's Nobu (a sushi empire the actor co-founded with chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa) and Eminem's Mom's Spaghetti were both close behind, garnering 21% and 20% of the votes, respectively. Ludacris' Chicken + Beer received 13%, followed by Channing Tatum's Saints and Sinners with 9%. The least popular restaurant was Pharrell Williams' Swan and Bar Bevy, a high-end pizza, pasta, and seafood destination that only 6% of respondents dubbed the one they'd most want to visit.