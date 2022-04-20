P.F. Chang's Just Launched A Special Menu For Mother's Day

When winter ends and we move into the spring months, there are plenty of things to celebrate. Birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, Mother's Day, Father's Day, proms, graduations. And what better way to celebrate a special occasion than by enjoying a delicious meal?

For Mother's Day, there are two popular ways to go. You can surprise Mom with breakfast in bed or a homemade dinner made up of her favorite dishes. You can also take Mom out to eat at her favorite restaurant.

Special outings –- like going out to dinner -– actually account for 49% of Mother's Day spending, according to the National Retail Federation. This makes a lot of sense, considering how many restaurants have specials for the holiday. Chains like Red Lobster, Carrabba's, and California Pizza Kitchen offer Mother's Day deals (via Country Living). Other places, like P.F. Chang's, offer family deals as well as special menu items for mom's big day.