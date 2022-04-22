IHOP's New Breakfast Option Features An Extra Dose Of Protein

We've all heard it a million times — breakfast is the most important meal of the day. What we don't hear nearly as often, however, is the importance of having a breakfast packed with lots of protein. Not only does protein keep you feeling full longer, says Healthline, it can help build and repair muscles.

Fortunately, plenty of popular breakfast foods already contain protein. For example, eggs, turkey bacon, pork sausage, Greek yogurt, and cottage cheese are all high in the essential nutrient (via Eat This, Not That!). You can also add protein powder to porridge, pancakes, and waffles to increase your intake.

While many breakfast-serving restaurants already offer foods that naturally contain protein, chains like IHOP are taking it to the next level. Yes, you guessed it, this spring IHOP is adding protein to some of its pancakes. And boy, oh boy, are there a number of choices!