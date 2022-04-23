Instagram Is Loving Sunny Anderson's 'Effortless' Charcuterie Board

If there is anyone who can put the "cute" in "charcuterie," it's gotta be a chef named Sunny, right? Sunny Anderson, expert in the kitchen and expert on "The Kitchen," Food Network's talk/cooking show, seems to be on a mission to bring peace, love, and food to the world — both virtually and IRL — and for our money, she's one of the best there is. The chef has been known to make the internet a better place to be; in an interview with People, Anderson explains that, yes, she challenges online bullies, but that it's important to extend empathy for the pain that powers said bullies, too. She also tries to help those with health issues feel less alone by talking openly about her ulcerative colitis diagnosis, and has been known to share her weight loss journey with her followers, too, in an effort to build community around healthy habits.

So, what happens when a bubbly, passionate person like Anderson mixes it up with a bunch of meats and cheeses? A charcuterie board you can hang your hat on, that's what. This week, Anderson posted a picture on Instagram of an easy charcuterie (or, as she calls it in the caption, a "char-new-to-me") board, and — no surprise — her fans went wild. 'Grammers are clamoring to get on board the S.S. Sunny Anderson once again, as they know that ship is always headed somewhere special.