Wolfgang Puck Just Revealed His Favorite Savory, Egg-Free Breakfast

If you have a busy morning but want to grab something to eat, you can quickly throw together a breakfast sandwich to eat on the go. If you don't like or can't eat eggs, then breakfast sandwiches might not work since scrambled eggs are often one of the main ingredients. While you might also check out an article on breakfast recipes for when you're not in the mood for eggs, sometimes you might just feel the need to consult celebrity chefs for their recommendations.

That opportunity knocked when Wolfgang Puck posted a TikTok video in which he asks his followers whether they prefer sweet or savory breakfasts. The video includes an omelet getting cut in two and pancakes being tantalizingly drizzled with syrup. Commenters seemed a bit split about whether savory or sweet breakfasts reign supreme, but some folks couldn't get over how good they thought the food looked. One person said, "I definitely didn't just watch this 4 times over." Another person wrote, "Those eggs look absolutely perfect." But one user didn't see an immaculate omelet. Instead, they seized what turned out to be a perfect opportunity to ask Puck about an eggless breakfast option.