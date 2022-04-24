New Study Reveals How Much McDonald's Workers Actually Make

Sometimes lost in the recent discussions about labor shortages and working conditions in the fast food industry is what workers are actually being paid, especially concerning amidst rising costs of living. Enter the Economic Policy Institute, who has now completed their Company Wage Tracker project, aimed at compiling data showing how 66 big name retail and food industry companies pay workers less than $20 per hour. The project then breaks down the data into more discrete pay brackets to show the discrepancies between wages, from executive level to front line workers.

According to the EPI's findings, the revenue of McDonald's is around $19.2 billion, and the company pays its CEO $3.16 million while just 1% of its 670,760 workers earn at least $20 per hour. Or, to put it another way, 99% make less than $20 per hour. Similarly, only 1% makes between $18 and $20 per hour. According to the EPI, a large share of 89% make less than the much desired $15 an hour with even 23% receiving less than $10 an hour, 35% earning between $10 and $12 an hour, and 22% receiving between $12 and $14 per hour. The final 9% presumably receive something around $14.25 or $14.50 each hour.

McDonald's denied these findings in a statement made to Business Insider, saying EPI's report "relies on a small sample size and dated information." The company explained that it had raised its worker salaries in 2021 by an average of 10%. This, however, only affected the restaurants the company directly owns, and are not franchised, which is a minuscule portion (per CNBC). The statement from McDonald's did claim, though, that their franchises have instituted raises too.