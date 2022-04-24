How A Buttermilk Request Ended With A Jack In The Box Employee Getting Shot

A worker at a Houston Jack in the Box was sent to the hospital to be treated for non-lethal injuries after they were shot in the hand. Newsweek learned from the Harris County Sheriff's Office that the incident occurred when a customer requested more buttermilk with their order. The worker operating the drive-thru window informed them that this would cost extra.

Incensed that extra buttermilk would cost more, the customer drove around and accosted a different worker who was trying to go home. That worker wanted nothing to do with this, so they tried to hurry off. However, the customer pursued and shot at them. The bullet lodged itself in their hand.

A similar story occurred in January when a 16-year-old Wendy's employee was shot in the head because a customer's request for extra barbecue sauce was denied (per Fox 10 Pheonix). According to 12news.com, he was taken off the ventilator but would have to undergo speech therapy. "That somebody actually got shot over some barbecue sauce, so that was a confrontation, 'cause the dude couldn't get no extra barbecue sauce," the victim's father said to Fox News in shock.