How Nestle And Other Food Brands Are Helping Ukraine

Before Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, it might be safe to say that few people outside of Europe understood how important the latter country was to global food supplies. Per The Economist, Russia and Ukraine are the first and fifth largest wheat exporters in the world, accounting for 29% of the world's wheat sales. They produce as much as 12% of the food calories consumed globally and are in the top five of the world's cereal exporters.

But all that changed overnight, particularly since, as The Wall Street Journal reports, Russia took aim at Ukraine's food supply centers from storage facilities and warehouses. As a result, The Wall Street Journal quotes Poland's government as estimating that Ukraine needs nearly 10,000 tons of food daily in order to feed its people.

Some global food conglomerates have stepped up to the plate to try and do what they can to ease food shortages. One of the most visible groups helping to distribute food has been World Central Kitchen (WCK), which hit the ground running as soon as the invasion started, and has expanded operations to Southern Poland, Romania, Moldova, and Hungary. Within Ukraine itself, the group is working with local chefs to provide hot meals to refugees.