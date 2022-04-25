Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Raving About Its Returning Sandwich Cookies

According to the package in the photo posted on Instagram, These Sprinkles Walk Into a Sandwich Cookies are butter cookies sandwiched with buttercream frosting and sprinkles galore. Many people in the comments section are excited to try the sandwich cookies, which actually first came to Trader Joe's in 2020. At that time, popular snack blogger Junk Banter gave the cookies rave reviews, comparing the cookie itself to a combination of Danish butter cookies and Pecan Sandies.

Two Cousins Haul It All had similarly good things to say, noting that the Trader Joe's treats are so good, they almost taste homemade. What's Good at Trader Joe's added that the cookies are fine, but it's the icing that's the real star of the show. They describe it as having an authentic dairy flavor, which is tough to find in a packaged cookie. One note of caution: They say that the cookies are very rich thanks to the super sweet icing and hefty cookies.

Commenters on the Instagram post expressed their love for the cookies as well. "These are amazing. Our store had one left and thank goodness my husband saw it and snatched it up," one user wrote. "Just tried these, and I hate how much I love them!!!!" another said.