RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff Teases Creepy And Sweet Food Scene

Fans still have to endure a fortnight's wait for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 premiere on May 11, but Bravo has been dropping delectable crumbs leading up to the debut, including a teaser released last week indicating that the spectacles will be bigger than ever. Before the Bravo preview, Crystal Kung Minkoff, who joined the Beverly Hills Housewives in season 11, posted a glimpse of some of this season's munchies on Instagram, revealing that the party snacks in this season may be serving as much drama as the ladies themselves.

The food may not be a main character in the Real Housewives franchises but it certainly plays a role, from the elaborate edible centerpieces at lavish gatherings to the ladies' restaurant orders that completely stray from what's on the menu. Some of the most riveting scenes are centered around food, like when a misbehaving party guest ate the fondant bow off of Heather Dubrow's massive cake at her name change party, causing a legendary, dramatic scene. In fact, a cookbook that celebrates iconic Real Housewives moments is full of food that left a lasting mark on the show. This season of Beverly Hills looks like it will include some delectable treats as well.