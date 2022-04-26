Your Cooking Oil Could Soon Cost More. Here's Why

Food prices have been trending upward for some time now, in response to a number of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's military actions in Ukraine, per USC's Annenberg Media. And it appears there is no end in sight, according to the USDA's Economic Research Service, which has predicted that prices for "food-at-home," which is the term economists use to refer to foods that we gather from the grocery store (as opposed to ordering from a restaurant), will increase by as much as 6% over the course of 2022. And sure enough, for the 12-month period ending in March 2022, food-at-home prices were up by a whopping 10% per the Consumer Price Index (via U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics).

The nation hadn't seen a 12-month increase that big since 1981, in case you were wondering. Yet it pales in comparison to the increase in global food prices recorded for the month of March. According to the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the world food price index reached record-setting heights as it climbed almost 13% in March. The FAO emphasized the impact that the war in Ukraine had on markets for grains and edible oils, per Reuters. And things are about to get worse. Just as U.S. bread prices have risen of late, the price of cooking oil in the U.S. appears poised to "splatter" previous records.