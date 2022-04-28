Baskin-Robbins Just Dropped A New Non-Dairy Flavor

While the demand for plant-based food items proves they're here to stay, it makes sense that one of Baskin-Robbins' top-selling flavors would get a non-dairy version. According to the chain's website, Baskin-Robbins has introduced its first non-dairy flavor made from coconut milk. The new flavor, Non-Dairy Mint Chocochunk, comprises a mint-flavored frozen dessert, semi-sweet chocolate chunks, and fudge swirls. If Baskin-Robbins goers want to try out the new flavor, they may want to carve out some time in their schedule soon, though, since the chain reports that Mint Chocochunk will only be available for a limited time.

According to Baskin-Robbins' website, Mint Chocochunk is joining the chain's one other plant-based flavor offering that was launched last year. That flavor is Non-Dairy Salted Fudge Bar, an oat milk-based dark chocolate flavor with fudge swirls and fudge pieces. Another non-dairy product Baskin-Robbins offers is Daiquiri Ice. This flavor combines lime puree and rum flavoring, and not only is it dairy-free, but it's also fat-free. If we had to guess what non-dairy flavor Baskin-Robbins might roll out next, we might take a peek at some of the country's other favorite flavors. In addition to mint chocolate chip, America's other top ice cream flavor choices, according to the International Dairy Foods Association, are vanilla, chocolate, and cookies n' cream.