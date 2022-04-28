Del Taco's New Drink Flavors Show The Boba Trend Isn't Going Away

When that thirst hits, boba tea can offer some bursting refreshment. In a recent Del Taco announcement, the quick service restaurant brand shared that it is expanding its boba beverages to include two new fusion flavors. As FoodBeast reported in 2020, the popular fast food company was the first to offer beverages inspired by bubble tea on its menu. When launched, the price was considered more cost-effective than other specialty beverages. In addition, when the company expanded the beverage line in 2021, Tim Hackbardt, Chief Marketing Officer at Del Taco commented in a company statement that because of "its viral popularity and uniqueness to our category, we knew we wanted to bring it back and share new ways for our guests to experience Poppers."

The blend of flavorful drinking experience and cost-effective menu options seems to be key for the restaurant chain. The recent beverage announcement was part of the Del Taco 20 under $2 menu expansion. Given that rising food costs predicted by the USDA could impact people's spending habits, focusing on value menu offerings may give the brand leverage within the quick service restaurant space. For the consumer who is craving boba but would prefer to leave money in the wallet, it appears that Del Taco could be the refreshing answer.