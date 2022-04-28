How Eating Plant-Based Beyond Meat Products Can Combat Climate Change - Exclusive

On how switching to Beyond Meat's plant-based products every once in a while can benefit the environment, the Beyond Meat spokesperson explained, "[We've been] talking about it a lot. We actually did a study with the University of Michigan that looked at all the inputs in producing our burger versus producing a beef burger. The results were pretty incredible."

She dove into the staggering statistics of the study, adding, "Creating the original Beyond Burger generates 90% pure greenhouse gas emissions, and Chef [Diana Stavaridis] talked about less resources: 99% less water, 93% less land, [and] nearly 50% less energy. It's really impactful. Three times a day, right? You're thinking about the protein at the center of the plate, and even swapping it out a few times a week can have a really amazing impact." So how do we interpret those stats?

"When we say things like '99% less water' ... With the water in an average size swimming pool, you could make around 300 beef burgers or more than 60,000 Beyond burgers," the spokesperson elaborated. "We're very conscientious of our water use. It's amazing that we can have this delicious option and do so in a way that's better for us and better for the planet."