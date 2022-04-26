Chef Diana Stavaridis And Beyond Meat On Chicken Tenders And Plant-Based Cooking - Exclusive Interview

Everyone knows that the key to a good tender is the perfect crisp. What cooking method and for how long will achieve the best Beyond Chicken Tenders crisp?

Chef D: Beyond Chicken Tenders come pre-cooked, ready to heat in the air fryer, oven, or microwave. When cooking in the oven, preheat the oven to 425 on a baking sheet with wired racks for eight minutes, and be sure to flip halfway through. When you're cooking in the air fryer, consumers can place the tenders in the air fryer, heat at 360 Fahrenheit, and cook for five minutes.

While the oven and air fryer produce the crispiest tenders, customers can also put [them] in the microwave on high for one minute to one minute and 25 seconds per serving. You let the tender rest for about a minute after it comes out of the microwave before you eat it. Certain tips and tricks that I've actually learned from working with these tenders, having the awesome experience to be able to cook and eat them all the time, is honestly to adhere [to] and follow these guidelines.

If you stay within these [guidelines] and you cook with one of these methods, you [can] treat it just like its animal counterpart. It's very much the same as its animal counterpart and how you cook it, and yet you get the benefits of it being more nutritious and better for you. You can use it and cook it within these guidelines, and then I would definitely stick to using the wire rack.

My mother has recently been doing it in the microwave — making chicken parmesan sandwiches and everything, and we've tested it here. It does work pretty well in the microwave, but the short answer is [to] stick to the guidelines. Have fun with it and play with all of these cooking instructions, and you'll have the crispiest chicken tender to be able to put into whatever you'd like to eat it with.