Why A TikTok Star Is Going Viral For His Ramadan Cooking

While the exact dates might vary year to year, Ramadan is celebrated during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar (via BBC). TikTok star Ahmad Alzahabi of The Golden Balance explains in a video that during the holiday, Muslims focus on spiritual reflection and fast from sunrise to sundown. The food TikToker has been using his platform to not only share delicious recipes with his fans but also offer insight into the importance of the religious holiday. Discussing the fasting experience, Alzahabi told Today, "It keeps me grounded and brings me back to who I am. It's you versus yourself. It's not as impossible as it seems. I feel like I become a better person."

In some of the videos, the TikToker shows what he eats during Ramadan. By offering a glimpse into his religious tradition, the TikToker invites a conversation about cooking and culture. For example, in one clip Alzahabi shares a banana date recipe he likes to make for suhoor, or the meal eaten before dawn during the holiday. People eat dates during Ramadan and they are frequently included on the table during the iftar, the post-sunset dinner to break the fast (via The New York Times). The content creator shows in his videos that tradition continues while he shares recipes and welcomes people to the table.