Why You Won't See Diet Snapple In The Store Anymore

If you grew up in the 90s, chances are you have fond memories of enjoying an iced cold Snapple in the summertime. Whether you preferred a Peach Tea Snapple with your morning egg sandwich or a Raspberry Tea with your afternoon salad, the flavored bottles could be found in the hands of nearly all Americans. The drink offered a sweet allure over milk and was marketed as a healthier alternative to soda using the famous slogan "the best stuff on Earth" (via Eater).

Through the decades, Snapple has released a variety of natural juices, teas, and lemonades, with a diet flavor being the number one pick in Mashed's list of popular Snapple flavors ranked worst to best. However, Diet Snapple, while certainly a popular choice through the years, is getting a make-over as the word "diet" has lost its luster.

As CNN reported, you're less likely to see beverages, like soda, using the word diet on its packaging. This is because, per chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Beverages North America, Greg Lyons, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet." Furthermore, it's a word that's no longer in fashion with the body positive movement.