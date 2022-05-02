Why The Price Of Chicken Could Soon Increase

If you live in the United Kingdom, your next purchase of a KFC bucket or Nando's peri-peri chicken meal might soon cause a bigger dent in your wallet. According to the Daily Mail, cheap chicken seems to have been taken off the menu. With rising feed and transportation costs causing poultry companies to raise their prices, consumers are finding that chicken could soon "become as expensive as beef," both at restaurants and in grocery stores.

Even though The Guardian reported that U.K. consumers "were warned" last year that increased poultry prices were coming due to increased production costs, it doesn't necessarily soften the blow of a higher grocery bill. Since this time last year, inflation and the war between Russia and Ukraine have played a role heightening food prices all over the world, according to the International Food Policy Research Institute. Amid disruptions in the global wheat, sunflower oil, and soy supply, which are key ingredients in chicken feed, chicken prices in the U.K. have increased by 12% in the last year. For many families who rely on chicken as a cheap and satisfying protein, that affordable Sunday roast might have flown the coop.