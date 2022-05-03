Why TikToker Jeremy Scheck Thinks Cooking Is 'Intuitive' - Exclusive

When asked about his must-have farmers market purchases, Jeremy Scheck had a simple response: "I feel like I never really have a single go-to because it really depends on what is in season and what looks good at that time." Scheck continued to explain that he enjoys making recipes where the audience is able to swap out ingredients. Such as in a pasta salad, where you may use cherry tomatoes or fresh corn in the summer instead of asparagus or peppers in colder seasons.

The content creator was then asked if he finds coming up with recipes each week difficult, to which he said, "To me, it would be more difficult to begin with a recipe in mind. It's easier to see what looks good and then use that as a springboard, as opposed to beginning with an end in mind." If you are ever unable to come up with cooking ideas, Scheck's TikTok page has all you need. With recipes like Sour Cherry Buns and Oven Roasted Chicken Wings, there is no way you could ever go wrong.

Learn more about Newell Creative Kitchen on their website, and head to Jeremy's TikTok page for creative recipe ideas.