TikToker Jeremy Scheck Reveals His Farmer's Market Tips And Tricks - Exclusive Interview

Can you tell me a little bit about your experience cooking in Newell's Creative Kitchen?

I had a great experience in Hoboken a couple weeks ago for the opening of the kitchen. There's so much fun equipment to work with and it's in such a fun location. It's a dream space for innovation and creativity. I was so excited to get to work on two recipes that were inspired by farmer's markets, which are my happy place. With spring coming back, I was so excited to be back in the farmer's market season and get to explore those ingredients and use all the fun Newell equipment. It was a great experience.

What are your go-to foods to buy at the Farmers Market?

I feel like I never really have a single go-to because it really depends on what is in season and what looks good at that time. I never really go with a list in mind, which is how I structured the recipes that I made in the Newell kitchen. The recipes were all about being able to swap things out. If it was originally a hummus recipe, but you couldn't find beets, you could always find a really delicious head of garlic and roast that instead, or [use] red peppers, and you could have roasted red pepper hummus. If you were making the pasta salad in the summer, instead of the spring, you might want to use cherry tomatoes, fresh corn instead of asparagus, and the Peppadew peppers, which is what I chose, or the peas.

Because you don't really have a go-to food that you particularly buy, is it difficult coming up with so many recipes each week for your fans?

It makes it more intuitive. To me, it would be more difficult to begin with a recipe in mind. It's easier to see what looks good and then use that as a springboard, as opposed to beginning with an end in mind.