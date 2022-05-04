The Worst Steak 'N Shake Menu Item According To Nearly 25% Of People

Similar to Oreos and milk or coffee and doughnuts, burgers and milkshakes are one of those food and drink pairings that just works. That's what inspired Gus Belt to start Steak 'n Shake in Normal, Illinois back in 1934. Founded on juicy steakburgers and creamy hand-dipped milkshakes, the fast food chain now has more than 550 locations across 28 states. According to its website, Steak 'n Shake sells over 110 million burgers and over 60 million milkshakes per year. The steakburgers come in a variety of flavors, as do the milkshakes, from vanilla to chocolate chip cookie dough to Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

These days, there's more to the Steak 'n Shake menu than just patties and ice cream. You'll also find steak franks, grilled cheese, onion rings, and even spaghetti smothered in chili and cheese. But what's worth ordering — and what isn't? Mashed recently polled 594 people across the country to find out the worst order at the fast food chain. Here's which Steak 'n Shake dish nearly one in four respondents said is a waste of your money.