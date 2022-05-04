The Worst Steak 'N Shake Menu Item According To Nearly 25% Of People
Similar to Oreos and milk or coffee and doughnuts, burgers and milkshakes are one of those food and drink pairings that just works. That's what inspired Gus Belt to start Steak 'n Shake in Normal, Illinois back in 1934. Founded on juicy steakburgers and creamy hand-dipped milkshakes, the fast food chain now has more than 550 locations across 28 states. According to its website, Steak 'n Shake sells over 110 million burgers and over 60 million milkshakes per year. The steakburgers come in a variety of flavors, as do the milkshakes, from vanilla to chocolate chip cookie dough to Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.
These days, there's more to the Steak 'n Shake menu than just patties and ice cream. You'll also find steak franks, grilled cheese, onion rings, and even spaghetti smothered in chili and cheese. But what's worth ordering — and what isn't? Mashed recently polled 594 people across the country to find out the worst order at the fast food chain. Here's which Steak 'n Shake dish nearly one in four respondents said is a waste of your money.
The chili 5-way is the least popular order
If you aren't sure what to order the next time you pull up to Steak 'n Shake, here are some items you may want to avoid. You might not want to choose the Chili 5-way. According to Mashed's poll results, it's the worst item on the menu at the fast food chain, with 24.75% of survey respondents ranking it as their least favorite. However, these poll results may not speak for everyone, as the dish does come in third on our popular list of Steak 'n Shake items ranked worst to best. At 1,160 calories, the dish features a hearty helping of spaghetti noodles piled high with chili, beef, chili sauce, diced raw onions, and shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese.
How did other Steak 'n Shake menu items compare in terms of things not worth ordering? The steak frank, which is the restaurant's hot dog, was a close second, receiving 23.74% of the votes, followed by the grilled cheese with 20.37%. The chicken fingers and Frisco melt were next on the list, earning 12.79% and 11.95% of people's votes respectively. The Royale steakburger was the favorite among respondents with only 6.40% of diners choosing it as the worst.