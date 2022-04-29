The Best Steak 'N Shake Menu Item According To Nearly 31% Of People

The Steak 'n Shake menu has evolved over the years, and diners constantly find something new to love at the restaurant. Back in 2019, the chain's Wisconsin Buttery Steakburger, The Original Double 'n Cheese Steakburger, and the White Truffle Prime Steakburger topped a list of the chain's options, per Thrillist. Times continue to change and items like the brand's Bacon Cheese Fries and Patty Melt climbed up the rankings (via Restaurant Clicks). According to Ranker, many diners rally around various takes on their fries, with the original Thin 'n Crispy variety winning over the most hearts.

After going through a handful of menu changes, diners now resoundingly have a preferred menu item when they visit Steak 'n Shake. Mashed asked 594 individuals across the U.S. and narrowed down exactly which sandwiches, sides, and other menu items rank supreme. Some items scored lower — only 7.58% of respondents said the Chili 5-way was the best, and 7.74% of folks preferred the Butter Steakburger. With these items out of the way, a few entrées mostly split diners' attention with the exception of one sandwich that won over almost a third of respondents.