Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Pumped To Try Its New Lentil And Chickpea Snack

For a grocery store that offers significantly fewer items than other market chains (around 4,000 against a supermarket average of 50,000, according to Fortune), almost every aisle at Trader Joe's is teeming with snacks. Inventory varies from store to store, but it's not uncommon to spot an array of snappy tea cookies, boxes of meringues, or bags of seasonal gummy candies floating above a row of frozen shrimp or a display of ready-to-bake pizzas. We can assume that most people in TJ's are doing a standard grocery run, but there will always be a few shoppers who are just trying to find something new to munch on between meals.

Trader Joe's latest snack — a thin and crispy-looking cracker inspired by Indian papadum — is made with lentils, chickpeas, and a special kind of oil that Instagram account @traderjoeslist is touting as a healthy alternative to the kinds used in other chips. Based on the comments, shoppers seem eager to scour Trader Joe's chip department to get their hands on a bag or two.