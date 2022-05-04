Instagram Is Impressed With Martha Stewart's Lavish New Pool 'Pavilion'

Celebrities in specific niches often show how they spend their money to support their craft. For example, Ina Garten has taken fans inside her gorgeous barn where she not only films "Barefoot Contessa" but also hosts parties and patio dinners (via CheatSheet). And Food Network chef Molly Yeh purchased a high-quality pizza oven to better hone her pie-baking skills.

Martha Stewart, who is known to some as a lifestyle queen, has been cooking and decorating for decades. Because of this, Stewart has plenty of product lines, from bakeware to outdoor furniture. And when it comes to hosting her own events, she spares no detail or expense to create the perfect oasis.

Stewart recently took to Instagram to share with fans how her new outdoor pavilion is coming along. In fact, fans were impressed with the lifestyle guru's newest home renovation project, with many taking to the comments section to express their thoughts on Stewart's design.