The Secret To Danny Trejo's Guacamole - Exclusive

Let us not forget Trejos Tacos had Anthony Bourdain's stamp of approval. Perhaps that's because Trejo — who swore to Mashed that he's taste-tested every single menu item — has spent a lot of time contemplating what makes his dishes stand out. Guacamole is no exception. As the actor rhapsodizes in his cookbook, "It's all about contrasting flavors and textures." Add salt and lime to your avocados, and you've got a "tangy," "rich," and "kind of salty sweet" side dish. Welcome to Guacamole Making 101.

Want the MasterClass? Add some zing to your avocado, Trejo shared. "We use serrano peppers instead of the jalapeño," the actor exclusively revealed to Mashed, "[That] makes it a little spicy, but not biting." Trejo won't let in on his exact recipe, however. "It's delicious, and if I tell you, I'd have to kill everybody!" he said (machete not in hand).

